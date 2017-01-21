PWD HOUSING SOCIETY

Marriyum grieved over loss of lives

Islamabad

At least three people were killed and as many wounded in a gas leakage explosion in PWD Housing Society Friday morning.

According to a private news channel the bodies and injured have been shifted to PIMS hospital. The gas leakage blast took place at a house located in PWD Housing Society. The explosion caused roof of the house to crashed on to the inmates killing three and injuring as many others.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday expressed her deep grief and sorrow over the sad and unfortunate incident in PWD Society early Friday morning leaving three persons dead.

She expressed her heartfelt condolence over the demise of the wife and daughter of Information group officer Laiq Bajwa in the accident.

The minister directed the authorities concerned for provision of best medical treatment to the injured Laiq Bajwa and other injured and asked the Ministry of IB&NH to facilitate the family of the injured officer. She also prayed for early recovery of Laiq Bajwa.

