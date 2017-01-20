NAWABSHAH: Lists of ghost teachers and school staff are being prepared in the wake of education emergency imposed in Sindh’s educational institutions on the orders of Sindh education minister.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nawabshah, Noman Siddiq, addressing a meeting said he would help activate educational institutions in District Shaheed Benazirabad. He, in turn, has directed officials of education and all the assistant commissioners of the district to pay surprise visits to schools and prepare lists of ghost teachers.

The officials should make sure that teachers and staff are on duty or forward the report of absent persons to the DC’s office. He said strict action would be taken against ghost teachers and staff.

Noman Siddiq said re-functioning of closed schools, provision of basic necessities in schools and assuring attendance of teachers and staff are on the top of his priority list. Additional DC Abdul Hafeez Leghari, Education Monitoring Officer Abdullah Dahri and District Education Officer Birhamani were present on the occasion.

On the other hand, leaders of retired Primary School Teachers’ Association in a press release have welcomed the education emergency in educational institutions through which action would be initiated against absent teachers and staff by the District Management Group.

It said that earlier the honorable judges of the judiciary conducted raids at schools, while Deputy and Assistant Commissioners also struggled to reopen closed schools and strived to bring back ghost teachers on duty but could not succeed.

Press release said Biometric of hundreds of teachers of this district is not yet conducted. It said on the other hand the black sheep, posted on higher posts in education department, in order to digest funds of multimillion rupees were providing protection to ghost teachers sitting in political parties and media centers.

The association demanded that the DCs should publish lists of action taken against absent staff and ghost teachers on daily basis. The association also demanded of the Secretary Education to terminate teachers absent since many years and induct competent teachers in order to improve the standard of the damaged standard of education.

0



0







List of ghost teachers, staffers being prepared was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180500-List-of-ghost-teachers-staffers-being-prepared/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "List of ghost teachers, staffers being prepared" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180500-List-of-ghost-teachers-staffers-being-prepared.