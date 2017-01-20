Islamabad

Glowing tributes were paid to outgoing FBR chairman Nisar Muhammad on his retirement, at a farewell function arranged by the members and officers of FBR here, says a press release.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan also joined the entire senior Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) management in giving a befitting send-off to Nisar Muhammad who joined FBR in 1982 as a young CSS officer and came to occupy the highest office in the organisation through his professional competence, personal acumen and exemplary leadership skills honed in an illustrious career spanning over 34 years.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan described the outgoing chairman as a solid professional who always led the way in performing the prime duty of revenue generation and resource mobilisation. He said the chairman had the ability to not only drive revenue growth but also ensured a unity of purpose and highest work ethics during his stewardship of the FBR.

Member Operations and acting FBR Chairman Dr. Muhammad Irshad also hailed the services of Nisar Muhammad in providing all-out support to further modernise and enhance the capacity of Inland Revenue Service and creating an enabling environment for the officers to work optimally for resource mobilisation.

Speaking on the occasion, outgoing chairman Nisar Muhammad thanked his friends and colleagues in FBR for giving him a memorable farewell. Earlier, Member Administration Majid Qureshi, Member Customs Nasir Masroor and Member HRM Rozi Khan Burki also spoke on the occasion and paid rich tributes to Nisar Muhammad. Towards the end, souvenirs, gifts and a shield were presented to him.

0



0







Farewell for FBR chairman was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 20, 2017 and was last updated on January 20, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180408-Farewell-for-FBR-chairman/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Farewell for FBR chairman" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180408-Farewell-for-FBR-chairman.