LAHORE

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left for Faisalabad leading a rally started from Bilawal House on Thursday morning.

Bilawal’s vehicle was driven by central Punjab PPP president Qamar Zaman Kaira. PPP general-secretary Nadim Afzal Chan tied ‘Imam Zaman’ to the party chairman before leaving for Faisalabad. The PPP jialas from Lahore started gathering outside the Bilawal House on morning. The rally was scheduled to leave at 10am, but it left late for an hour. Near Suggian, the PPP chairman gave an appearance to the party workers while opening the sunroof of the car and chanted slogans ‘Go Nawaz Go’ with jialas.

The PPP leaders including Aitzaz Ahsan and Naveed Ch hosted a breakfast for the jialas near Lahore Toll Plaza on motorway. Stringent security measures were taken to ensure security for the rally. In a brief conversation with the media outside Bilawal House, Qamar Zaman Kaira said the party had decided to put pressure on the government and would take along all opposition parties.

