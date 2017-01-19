PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Wednesday said that education was key to progress and development.

He was speaking at a ceremony after inaugurating a newly constructed BS Education Block at the Institute of Education and Research in University of Peshawar. Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar (UoP) Prof Dr Rasul Jan and other staff and faculty members were also present, said a handout.

The governor said that societies were governed by laws, regulations, customs and traditions. He said that no country can be developed without education.He added the only way forward in the modern world was to develop educational institutions which acted as an effective source of spreading knowledge, promoting awareness, developing understanding and strengthening the system.

The governor said UoP was playing a leading role in the promotion of education in the province and produced valuable people who were serving the country in various fields of life.The governor said that the new academic block at the varsity was a good development and would become a productive arm of the education system in the province.

0



0







Education key to progress: Governor was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 19, 2017 and was last updated on January 19, 2017. This news story is related to Print/180178-Education-key-to-progress-Governor/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Education key to progress: Governor" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/180178-Education-key-to-progress-Governor.