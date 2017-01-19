KARACHI: Bank Alfalah has established debit card issuance camps in far-flung areas of the country to expand and expedite pension disbursement to the pensioners of Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) through its dedicated digital wallets, a statement said on Wednesday.

As Bank Alfalah completely takes over the pension disbursal system to EOBI pensioners, pension disbursement from National Bank of Pakistan will discontinue from February 1, 2017. Currently, more than 270,000 ATM cards have been issued by Bank Alfalah branches.

Around 220,000 pensioners received pensions in their EOBI wallet accounts in the month of January 2017. The system has already started doling out immense ease and convenience to the aged pensioners, who no longer require visiting bank branches to collect their pensions.

In order to expedite registration and debit card issuance, Bank Alfalah recently set up special camps at Thatta and Khewra to issue EOBI debit cards to pensioners of the far-flung areas of lower Sindh and the Salt Range, Punjab, respectively.

EOBI pensioners from Thatta, Gharo, Makli, Jhampir, Keenjhar and other adjoining areas of Thatta got their cards issued through biometric verification from the camp at EOBI field office Thatta.

