The national educational indicators, including literacy rate, adjusted net enrolment rate and quality education, have improved over the years.

This was stated by State Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Engineer Muhammad Balighur Rehman during the ninth Inter-Provincial Education Minister’s Conference, where he was in attendance as the conference's chairman on Tuesday.

The conference was attended by KP education minister Atif Khan, Balochistan education minister Ziaratwal, Gilgit-Baltistan education minister Ibrahim Sanai, federal secretary for federal education and professional training Haseeb Athar, joint education adviser Rafiq Tahir, provincial education secretaries, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmad and other officials of the countryide education departments.

The National Minimum Standards of Quality Education were formally launched in the ninth IPEMC meeting.

The minister admired the efforts of all provincial education ministries and education departments for improvement of national indicators of education over the years.

All provinces and departments gave their detailed presentation on their success stories, progress and innovative initiatives taken over the previous year.

The provinces made a resolve to allocate at least 25 per cent of their total budget to education in this year and that they will make an extra effort to improve non-formal education sector in their respective areas by reaching out to out of school children.

The next IPEMC will be held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa in which three reports or policies will be launched.

The report on final draft of the National Education Policy 2017, report on national textbooks and learning material policy, and assessment of examination systems and their reforms will be launched in the next IPEMC meeting.

Moreover, the agenda of next IPEMC meeting includes private schools and their regulation system, non-formal education and literacy, and mainstreaming of seminaries.

