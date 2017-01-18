Islamabad

The 9th session of the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) was adjourned without completing agenda for the meeting due to uproar, following remarks of the opposition leader on the issue of land allocated for a private university.

During the session, the opposition members hailing from Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) also raised slogans against the Prime Minister, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Riffat Javed.

Speaking on a point of order, the opposition leader in MCI Ali Awan regretted that the prime minister was invited for ground breaking ceremony of a private university to be raised with the cooperation of a Muslim country, on a piece of land on Park Road which is controversial.

Some remarks of the opposition leader against the Prime Minister made PML-N members to counter opposition, who later raised slogans of 'Go Nawaz Go, Go Tariq Go and Go Riffat Go'.

At this stage, the proceedings were adjourned till the next sitting.

According to a press release issued by the MCI, the meeting held detailed discussion on issue of kiosks and it was told that 485 kiosks with legal status are allowed in Islamabad.

After the detailed discussion, Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz announced that a committee consisting of house members will be constituted to look into the kiosk issues in detail.

The committee after its comprehensive exercise will submit its report in the house and the decision at the kiosk issues will be made in consultation with the house members.

Issue of budget for MCI was also discussed at the length during the meeting as Sheikh Anser Aziz informed the house that Federal Government has approved budget worth Rs2.6 billion for remain financial year 2016-17 for MCI.

He said that he was also making efforts for allocation of development budget for MCI by the federal government.

The issue of graveyard for different union councils of Islamabad was also discussed during the meeting, the Mayor said that to begin with union council 44 to 48 have been allowed to use CDA graveyard.

The chairmen of the union councils have been directed to ensure the compliance with rules for use of a graveyard.

During the meeting it was also decided that the committees of the house constituted for the different purposes to focus on their assignments. The committees should submit their reports to the house at the earliest for deliberation of the house.

The meeting deliberated upon the issue of encroachments in Islamabad. Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz said that encroachments have been major issues of Islamabad.

Efforts are underway to make housing societies to comply with their original plans, where by plots were reserved for civic communities, graveyards, play grounds, mosques and other facilities.

