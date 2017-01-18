PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday arrested five officials of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Limited, Haripur, allegedly involved in illegal allotment of plots of land in TIP Housing Scheme.

The NAB arrested the accused, Syed Rizwan Mehmood, the company’s secretary, Tahir Jan general secretary, Muhammad Waseem deputy manager, Qazi Ibrar deputy manager and Zamrud Khan, executive of Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) Limited, Haripur.

The NAB claimed that the officials were allegedly involved in illegal allotment of plots of land in TIP Housing Scheme and caused Rs360 million to the exchequer.

As per official communiqué, it was stated that Telephone Industries Pakistan Cooperative Housing Society/Housing Scheme was built on around 1025 kanal land.

The NAB claimed that all plots at the TIP Housing Scheme were allotted to TIP employees from 1991 to 2001 through power of attorney awarded to chairman TIP Housing Scheme.

It said the accused

Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah, chairman TIP, in connivance with committee

members Syed Rizwan Mehmood, Tahir Jan, Muhammad Waseem, Qazi Ibrar and Zamruad Khan illegally changed the master plan

without the approval of competent authority, illegitimately converted amenity sites into residential plots of different sizes i.e 5, 7, 10 and 20 marla and illegally issued 145 allotment letters in TIP Housing Scheme.

The bureau stated that the accused, Syed Muhammad Hussain Shah, had been arrested for his involvement in the case.

