Former cricketer reaches out-of-court settlement with suspect

A local court on Tuesday discharged the case against a man who allegedly shot at former cricketer Waseem Akram's car.

Appearing before the court of Judicial Magistrate (East), his manager said the former captain of Pakistan cricket team wanted to withdraw his case as he had reached an out-of-court settlement with the alleged offender.

However, the manager was told that the former cricketer was supposed to appear before the court and in case of his long absence the court would direct the investigation officer to arrest the cricketer and bring him to the court.

Due to the non-appearance of the star cricketer at around 31 hearings, the court issued bailable arrest warrant against Waseem Akram, after which the cricketer appeared before the court and submitted his plea to withdraw the case. The court accepted the plea and disposed of the matter.

In August 2015, Akram's car was fired upon in Karsaz area in what the police had described as an incident fueled by ‘road rage’.

Akram had been on his way to attend a bowling camp at the National Stadium.

Waseem Akram remained safe in the incident. He had lodged a complaint with the Bahadarabad police station, after which a case was registered against a suspect.

