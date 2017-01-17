Islamabad

The Planning Commission has approved the PC-IV of the Islamabad Model College for Girls, Bhara Kahu.

With the approval, 34 posts of teaching staff members have been added to those of the existing teachers. According to an official in the know, the case will now be sent to the finance division for necessary action.

He said there was a high likelihood of the PC-IV of other colleges getting the Planning Commission’s approval soon. The college, the first for girls in Islamabad’s biggest rural locality of Bhara Kahu, has enrolled 100 students in intermediate classes of pre-engineering and pre-medical sections.

However, most of its teachers are however ‘borrowed’ from other educational institutions of the capital city. The Federal Government College Teachers Association has welcomed the development.

