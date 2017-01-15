ISLAMABAD: The $54 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is seen catapulting the country’s GDP growth to 7.5 percent, while creating more than 2 million direct and indirect jobs, calls for skilled manpower specializing in the project-specific trades, officials said on Saturday.

"The government has taken a number of steps for vocational training of the workforce in line with the CPEC projects,” Radio Pakistan quoted concerned officials as saying.

“National Vocational and Technical Training Commission is currently providing training to the youth in thirty eight CPEC-specific trades in one hundred and ninety seven institutes across the country. The NAVTCC is also planning to add Chinese Language Course in the next phase.”

The officials also informed the state radio that a total of 28 public and private universities are also offering Chinese language courses.

“Some universities are in the process of setting up special centers with the help of Chinese Universities which would provide Chinese Instructors along with computer based instructions to train more manpower for CPEC,” the officials said.

