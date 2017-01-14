Islamabad

The Fashion and Textile Department at The Millennium University College (TMUC), held an exhibition featuring the work of the graduating class of 2016-17 at TMUC, H-11/4, says a press release.

The exhibition took place at the culmination of the two-year Higher National Diploma (HND) programme in Fashion and Textile. It displayed projects of the creative and dynamic fashion students covering a vast array of products including prints, furniture, interior décor layouts and installations.

Asma Khan, founder of Satrang Gallery, graced this auspicious occasion as the chief guest. In addition, students’ parents and esteemed guests also participated and appreciated the efforts of students.

Millennials drew their inspiration from diverse sources such as Pakistani culture, architecture, their environment as well as everyday objects. The style of the exhibition was both contemporary and classic to suit a variety of palettes.

The event came to a close with the chief guest Asma Khan’s address whereof she congratulated the TMUC leadership, management and faculty for developing a fashion department at par with international standards. Ms. Khan offered the Fashion students her support and offered an opportunity to display their work at Satrang Art gallery.

The Millennium University College (TMUC) Fashion Department firmly believes in and strives to nurture the students’ creative and academic acumen to better equip them with the abilities and skills required to take a lead in Pakistan’s rapidly evolving fashion sector.

0



0







TMUC holds fashion exhibition was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 14, 2017 and was last updated on January 14, 2017. This news story is related to Print/179069-TMUC-holds-fashion-exhibition/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "TMUC holds fashion exhibition" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/179069-TMUC-holds-fashion-exhibition.