Sindh Assembly deputy speaker and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syeda Shehla Raza will act as the provincial assembly speaker as the current speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, has been been appointed as the acting Sindh governor.

In pursuance of Article 53 (3) read with Article 127 of Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan 1973, Syeda Shehla Raza will act as the speaker with effect from 11th January, said a statement issued on Friday.

