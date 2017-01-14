Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur to be covered in second phase

The 6th national census scheduled to commence on March 15 would start from three provincial divisions in Sindh – Karachi, Hyderabad and Mirpurkhas – in the first of two phases, the focal person for Sindh's census said on Thursday.

In the month-long first phase, house listing would be carried out from March 15 to 17 while the enumeration process would start from March 18 and go up to April 14, Niaz Ali Abbasi further stated.

Abbasi said the enumerators, from departments of local government, education, health and revenue, would

be assigned to each block consisting of 200 to 250 houses.

The enumerators would be provided training in Islamabad, he added.

The computerised national identity card (CNIC) of every head of the family would be a must, he said.

Furthermore, the focal person observed that the second phase of the census, to begin from April 25 to May 25, would focus on the remaining three divisions: Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur.

Referring to the Census Coordination Committees, formed by the government this past week, Abbasi said that each committee would be headed by commissioners

in divisions, deputy commissioners in districts and assistant commissioners in Talukas.

The distribution of the census material would start in February and would be completed before March 15, he added.

