Party says dozens of workers, including two sector in-charges,

picked up in raids over past 24 hours

Law enforcement agencies conducted a raid at the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s sector office in Karachi Scheme-33 near Gulshan-e-Maymar and New Karachi on Friday and arrested dozens of activists including two sector in-charges Mohammad Aziz and Shahid Mehmood.

A day earlier, the law-enforcement agencies had arrested MQM-London leader Advocate Sathi Ishaque from his office.

An MQM-P spokesperson told the News that the raid was conducted in the wee hours of Friday and more raids and arrests were under way in different parts of the city.

“It’s an alarming situation. People have started shifting to safer places,” he added.

Sources told The News that more raids are expected at MQM-P offices and the house of its leaders late at night.

The MQM-P coordination committee has directed activists to remain caution and restrict their movements to avoid arrest.

Amin-ul-Haque, the in-charge of the MQM-P information desk, condemned the raid and arrests.

“The MQM-P is struggling peacefully for a democratic and stable Pakistan and the raid and arrests are illegal and unconstitutional,” he said.

He demanded the immediate release of the activists.

“This continued harassment of our activists and supporters should stop as we are working within Pakistan’s constitutional and democratic sphere,” he added. The MQM-P was hopeful of better days ahead following its leader Dr Farooq Sattar’s conversation with the Chief of Army Staff on the phone.

This new development has confused the party leadership as it was expecting some relief after that. The MQM-P is preparing for a rally in Hyderabad on January 27 and the party believes that the arrests are aimed at stopping it from displaying its street power there.

MQM-P sources said the Pak Sarzameen Party was also organising a rally on January 29 and the arrests might be a ploy to undermine the MQM-P’s strength against the other party. The MQM-London too is staging a rally on January 21, though it has yet to announce its venue.

January 14, 2017