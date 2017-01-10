Improving output

Agriculture is the dominant sector of Pakistan and is a valuable part of the economy. It constitutes almost 24 percent of the financial system and contributes more than 65 percent to export gains. Around 70 percent of Pakistan’s population live in rural areas and practically 45 percent of the labour force is involved within the agricultural sector. However, the output from the sector has lately not been strong in comparison to others.

In order to enhance the growth and progress of the economy, the federal government should to develop effective measures. The introduction of cutting-edge techniques and technological processes to enhance the sector remains key. Land must be provided to farmers and efforts must be made to do away with feudal tendencies that hinder agricultural productivity. Strong and viable methods for the agriculture sector will undoubtedly boost up the development of the economic climate of Pakistan.

Waqas Mirza

Islamabad

