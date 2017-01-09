PHC sets up Eradication of Corruption Cell

PESHAWAR: To eliminate corruption from the subordinate judiciary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Peshawar High Court (PHC) has established the Eradication of Corruption Cell.

The PHC has uploaded information about establishment of the cell on its website to create awareness among the general public and the litigants.The cell is headed by a senior PHC judge Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth.

“To eliminate the evil of corruption from the subordinate judiciary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the litigants who faced the problems of corruption during their litigation from some officers and officials of the subordinate judiciary are informed to send their complaints in writing to this cell through post/registry and email,” the PHC stated in the message to the litigants and the general public.

Sharing the email address ([email protected] ), the PHC said that it is essential for the complainants to provide in writing the full name of the concerned officer/official, status/post and nature of corruption.

The PHC message noted that at the same time it is necessary for the complainants to send their full names, father’s name, copy of the computerized national identity card (CNIC), mobile or telephone numbers and nature of the case.

“The name of the complainant will be kept secret,” the PHC said.However, it was learnt that the Eradication of Corruption Cell has already completed its inquiry related to corruption in the district judiciary across the province and 64 judges of the sub-ordinate judiciary would face action on charges of corruption and misuse of authority.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Executive Committee Chairman Muhammad Ijaz Khan Sabi hailed the move by the newly appointed PHC Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.“Justice Yahya Afridi is a man of integrity. He is famous for fairness. We have felt the difference in the sub-ordinate judiciary after he took oath as chief justice,” he said.

He added that about 80 percent corruption took place in the districts judiciary. Earlier, the former PHC chief justice Ijaz Afzal Khan, who is now a judge of the Supreme Court, had taken action against corruption and misuse of authority in the sub-ordinate judiciary.

He had removed district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges and employees of the district judiciary on the charges of corruption and misuse of powers.On October 29, 2010, the PHC ordered compulsory retirement of five judicial officers including three district and sessions judges and two additional district and sessions judges on charges of corruption. The five judges later challenged their forced retirement in the court.

