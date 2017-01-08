ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to impose a ban on Jundullah and all the terrorist groups that claim responsibility for terror attacks.

Sources said that the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), under the directives of the Interior Ministry, has decided to impose a ban on Jundullah and the splinter groups that separate them from proscribed outfits and the groups that claim responsibility of terror attacks.

The decision for slapping the ban has been taken after the responsibility for the Wagah border and Peshawar Church attack was claimed.

The provinces have been directed to provide details about Jundullah. Nacta has sent a letter to all the four provinces, AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and chief commissioner Islamabad in this regard.

