ISLAMABAD: Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) Secretary General Allama Raja Nasir Abbass has expressed grave concern on Gen (retd) Raheel Shareef's becoming head of the army of 39 Arab countries alliance adding that objectives and purpose of the formation of this alliance was still unclear.

The MWM central leader, in a statement issued here on Saturday, stated that international observers and world media was viewing the said Alliance would push the Islamic world in sectarian and linguistic war and divide them in combatant groups against each other.

Allama Nasir said if idea behind setting up of 39 Arab States Alliance was the security and safety of the Islamic world then it should first raise voice against incessant killings of the innocent people of Palestine and Held Kashmir and support them for resolution of these lingering problems.

Raja Nasir said that Pakistan in accordance with its foreign policy should play mediatory role in resolution of any dispute between two Islamic countries.

