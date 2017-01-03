PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday stayed the execution of another alleged terrorist who had been awarded death sentence by a military court on terrorism charges.

A single bench of Justice Syed Afsar Shah suspended the death sentence. It issued a notice to the federal government to submit the record of the case before the next hearing The court suspended the death sentence in a review petition filed by Syed Amin Shah, the father of the convict Syed Aqil Shah. The petitioner’s lawyer submitted before the bench that the convict was not given a chance to defend himself in the case and prayed to stop his execution till disposal of the petition.An Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement released on December 15, last year had stated that the chief of the army staff confirmed the death sentences awarded to another 13 ‘hard-core terrorists including the petitioner’s son, who were involved in heinous offences related to terrorism, including the killing and slaughtering of innocent civilians, officials of law-enforcement agencies and the armed forces.About the convict, Syed Qasim Shah, son of Syed Amin Shah, the ISPR claimed that he was a member of proscribed organisation.“He was involved in attacking office of the World Vision NGO, which resulted in death of it six employees. He was also found in possession of explosives. The convict confessed to his crimes before the magistrate and the trial court. He was awarded the death sentence,” the ISPR stated

