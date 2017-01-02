Indian move to ban ‘terror’ bodies in Pakistan rejected by UNSC

FO spokesperson says New Delhi wants to utilise UN for its political motives; terrorism is India’s state policy; more evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan will also be shared with UN

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesman Muhammad Nafees Zakaria said on Sunday that the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) had rejected a politically-motivated proposal by India seeking sanctions against Pakistan over terrorism.

The UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee related to Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda had rejected the politically-motivated proposal by India, the FO spokesperson said.

Replete with frivolous information and baseless allegations, the Indian proposal had no merit and was aimed at advancing its narrow national agenda, the spokesperson added.

Nafees Zakaria also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue close cooperation with international community in its collective endeavours for elimination of terrorism.

In a statement in Islamabad, the Foreign Office spokesman said Pakistan had made significant contribution and rendered enormous sacrifices in success of international community’s efforts against terrorism.

Commenting on media reports about the failure of Indian move in the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee, he said the committee related to ISIS and al-Qaeda had rejected a politically-motivated proposal by India.

Nafees Zakaria said India had deployed terrorism as an instrument of state policy and had itself been involved in perpetrating, sponsoring, supporting and financing terrorism.

He said Pakistan had been a direct victim of India’s state-sponsored terrorism and confessions of RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadhav about his involvement in terrorist activities in Pakistan proved this fact.

The spokesman said that more evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism inside Pakistan would also be shared with the United Nations and the international community.

He said it was clear that India’s unfounded allegations against Pakistan were, in fact, aimed at hiding its own terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Zakaria said that Indian statements were an attempt to divert the attention of the international community from the grave violations of human rights and state-sponsored terrorism perpetrated by the Indian occupying forces in the Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK).

The FO spokesman said that Pakistan had made significant contributions and rendered enormous sacrifices in the success of the international community’s counter-terrorism efforts.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that the dismissal of this proposal was also a rejection of the Indian attempts to politicise and undermine the work of this important committee of the Security Council.

With such duplicitous behaviour and blood on its hands, India has little credibility on counter-terrorism, the spokesman said.

In the coming days, Pakistan would share with the United Nations and members of the international community additional evidence of Indian involvement in terrorism in Pakistan, he added. --Agencies

Azim Mian adds: Through a failed UN Security Council resolution, India had diplomatically tried to get the names of Jaish-e-Mohammad and 11 other Pakistani bodies included in the list of the UNSC committee that declares terrorists and freezes assets of those declared terrorist by it. The Indian move was put on hold by a Chinese veto. As China refused to withdraw its objections to the resolution, it got time barred after December 31, 2016.

Pakistan's stand was that India should provide irrefutable evidence of any organisation's involvement in terrorism. The Indians indulged in propaganda move to isolate Pakistan in the world but miserably failed in their efforts.

