Nisar takes notice of mother and daughter jailed in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar on Sunday took notice of the plight of a Pakistani mother who has been languishing in a jail in the Indian Occupied Kashmir with her four-year-old daughter for the last four years.

According to Indian newspapers, Rubina who reportedly belongs to Hyderabad came to India in 2012 for asthma treatment.

She was accompanied by her husband and daughter. Her husband later abandoned them in Delhi taking away the wife’s passport, money and visa. The hapless woman was left with no means of identification.

Locals took pity on her and gave her some money to go to Wagah border but due to lack of proper documentation she was not allowed to enter Pakistan.

She then tried to cross into Pakistan through the Kashmir border but was arrested by the security forces on Nov 6, 2012 and sent to a jail in Kot Bhalwal.

A human rights lawyer, Mir Shafqat, is fighting her case and for her return to Pakistan.

A local court had ordered her return to the roots she belonged to. The Indian administration claimed that the Pakistan High Commission was approached but her identification as a Pakistani could not be done.

Chaudhry Nisar took notice of the issue and directed Director Passport and Chairman Nadra to verify her identification.

“If Rubina is a Pakistani, then the Ministry of External Affairs will be approached to make preparations for her return,” he said.

