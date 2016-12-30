-
We are damaging judicial system ourselves: Justice Saqib NisarDecember 30, 2016Print : Top Story
KARACHI: It has become a tradition now that review petitions are filed in every second case, said the nominated Chief Justice, Justice Saqib Nisar, on Thursday. Such a practice, he said, benefits the lawyers but we are damaging the judicial system ourselves by doing so.
A three-member bench, headed by the nominated Chief Justice Justice Saqib Nisar, heard cases at the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court on Thursday. The nominated chief justice, during the hearing, rejected four applications for not being on merit. The applicant of a review petition was ordered to pay a fine of Rs10,000 for filing a baseless petition.
During the hearing, the nominated chief justice said in his observation that the lawyers should not file review petitions without any solid reason. By doing so, the lawyers do make money but such a practice was damaging for the judicial system, because most of the time of the court is consumed in hearing review petitions, while no time is left for the hearing of other important cases.