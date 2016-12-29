A national action plan has been prepared for improving and protecting human rights in Pakistan, the director of the human rights ministry said on Wednesday.

Addressing the third session of a workshop, which was organised by the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with a non-governmental organisation, Abdus Sattar said the present government was taking every possible step to ensure protection of human rights in the country.

He pointed out that under the 18th constitutional amendment, all the provinces of the country were accorded autonomy. “We are working in collaboration with the provinces.”

With regard to human rights, Sattar said relevant laws existed but lack of awareness had hampered their complete implementation.

He said that for the ongoing workshops in Karachi, officials of various departments of Sindh had been invited to provide awareness as well as required training so that they could actively work for the protection of human rights in their respective fields.

He lamented that many of the people were unaware of legislation undertaken with regard to human rights. He was of the view that in the present era, acquisition of knowledge had become easier and people should take interest in being aware of the bills that had been adopted by the assemblies.

He pointed out that in the national action plan pertaining to human rights, efforts were being made as regards human rights of children, women and minorities. Lectures were also delivered by Ministry of Human Rights Technical Adviser Khadija Ali and journalist Wusatullah Khan.

