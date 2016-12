KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman and other leaders were made to board a wrong plane by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on Tuesday. In a tweet, Sherry said the "PIA made us board the wrong ATR for Multan, instead of Sukkur". She also posted a picture of ATR. Later, PPP leaders were made to board a Sukkur-bound plane.

