Zardari ‘surprises’ with no surprises

PPP Co-chairman perhaps surprised PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari when the two party chiefs deferred the much expected call for the long march till indefinite period. Thus it appeared to be the most disappointing show of strength after so much hype, created by the son of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 9th death anniversary.

The decision to defer the matter raised a lot of questions about much-awaited 'long march' and agitation as earlier indicated by none other than Bilawal himself. It indicates that some understanding has been reached between the PPP and the federal government.

The biggest surprise which Mr Zardari gave was 'no surprises’. In the next few days and weeks, we will come to know why the protest was deferred.

It was also quite surprising that Mr Zardari, who had served as the president of Pakistan, for five years, has now decided to contest for an NA seat. Earlier, in the 1990s, former president, the late Farooq Leghari had also contested the NA election.

It would be interesting to see whether the decision to defer the movement is that of Mr Zardari alone or had he consulted top leadership not to take to the streets and build pressure from within the parliament.

Whether its a coincident or part of any strategy, JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is playing a role of a 'bridge’, met Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday, and is now likely to meet Mr Zardari in a bid to defuse the tension between the two.

The PM also met Federal Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has been very critical of the PPP and has defended some of the actions by the FIA, but denied that action against Anwar Majeed has anything to do with Zardari's return.

The PPP has been demanding Chaudhry Nisar's resignation after Quetta Inquiry Commission report. However, at Garhi Khuda Bux, neither Bilawal nor Mr Zardari demanded Sharif's resignation or Nisar's removal.

Mr Zardari, who once had a good relation with Sharif, had developed some serious problems with him, first when Dr Asim Hussain was arrested about 17 months back and when his close friend Anwar Majeed's offices were raided and arms were recovered.

Mr Zardari, who already holds the position of president PPP Parliamentarians and PPP Co-chairman, may either become the leader of the opposition or would like Bilawal to replace Syed Khurshid Shah.

But, the PPP made a disappointing launch to the next general elections and it appeared as if the party has practically 'dug its own political grave' at Garhi Khuda Bux by neither challenging the government nor giving any programme. It has missed the chance to bounce back as the real opposition and has now put the PTI leader Imran Khan in the driving seat of the opposition movement.

Only three days back, Mr Zardari in Karachi had announced that he would give 'good news' and lot of surprises on Dec 27, but he even surprises his own party leaders when he practically deferred the movement against PML-N government.

The only surprise which he gave was his own decision to contest from Nawabshah from the seat of his sister, Azra Pichhuho, while Bilawal Bhutto would contest from the seat of his grandmother, Begum Nusrat Bhutto instead from his mother’s seat, which had been given in 2013 to Mr Zardari's powerful sister, Faryal Talput.

Hours before the speeches of the two leaders, PPP Punjab President Qamaruzzaman Kaira made an emotional speech, saying the deadline given by the PPP chairman on his four demands ended and now the party would gave a line of action. He himself, along with leaders like Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan, Nadeem Afzal Chan, must be disappointed to hear the chairman and co-chairman.

In all possibilities, the PPP by not giving any way forward on the eve of Benazir's death anniversary or any long march call has practically cleared the way for Imran Khan and PTI, and will now await the outcome of Supreme Court verdict on Panama case.

In a way, Mr Zardari, by playing the role of a 'friendly opposition’, has made things much easier for the government and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

The writer is a senior columnist and analyst of Geo, The News and Jang. Twitter: @MazharAbbasGEO

