RAWALPINDI: Major General Asif Ghafoor Sunday took over charge of director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The outgoing DG ISPR Lieutenant General Asim Saleem Bajwa welcomed Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor. In a tweet, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor confirmed assuming the charge of the office. He also thanked Lt Gen Asim Bajwa for contributions.

In his tweets, Gen Bajwa said that he proudly represented armed forces as DG ISPR for four years and seven months amidst our fight against terrorism, an eventful time. He termed it a great journey for Pakistan.

“We’re best nation with invincible Armed Forces and the world recognises it,” he said.

Gen Bajwa also thanked the media and all others for unwavering support to him.

He bade best of luck to Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor.

