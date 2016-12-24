KARACHI: The ANF Open Martial Art Championship, to be held under the auspices of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), will begin on Saturday (today) here at the headquarters of Tai’s Karate Centre.

The four-day event will be inaugurated by Mohammad Faisal Mangi, Assistant Director, ANF. The ceremony will be presided over by Grand Master Mohammad Ashraf Tai, the founding Secretary General of the Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF).

A spokesman of Tai’s Karate Centre informed ‘The News’ here on Friday that all the arrangements to host the event had been completed in anticipation of a large turnout of martial artists in different weight categories from all over Sindh.

0



0







Open Martial Art Championship from today was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174098-Open-Martial-Art-Championship-from-today/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Open Martial Art Championship from today" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174098-Open-Martial-Art-Championship-from-today.