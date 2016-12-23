SUKKUR: The Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur, Muhammad Salim Rajput, on Thursday visited the transit points of anti-polio vaccination in Kot Bangallow and Kumb and inquired from the residents of these areas whether their children were administered anti-polio drops or not. The deputy commissioner also checked the expiry date of the vaccines. Vaccinators on the occasion briefed him about the vaccination drive. The deputy commissioner asked them to ensure that each and every child was vaccinated.

