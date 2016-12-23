PESHAWAR: On the fourth death anniversary of former provincial senior minister Bashir Ahmad Bilour here on Thursday, the Awami National Party (ANP) asked the government to observe the event at the official level.

The ANP arranged a gathering to mark the day and pay homage to its late leader who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Peshawar four years ago. The gathering was addressed by elder brother of the deceased and ANP senior vice-president Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, the party's central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, provincial president Ameer Haider Hoti and general secretary Sardar Hussain Babak. Haroon Bashir Bilour, the son of the late ANP leader, also spoke on the occasion.Some disturbance was created at the start of the function when certain participants scuffled with one another.

However, the party leaders present on the stage effectively controlled the situation and discipline was maintained during the rest of the proceedings.

