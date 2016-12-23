PESHAWAR: A group of transgenders clashed here on Thursday after an Afghan transgender tried to forcibly get herself elected as Goru for the Mardan district. “I was attacked by Naina, a transgender belonging to Afghanistan, when I tried to convince her not to get herself elected as Goru for the Mardan district,” Farzana, president of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transgenders Association, told The News. She said she went to Hashtnagri Police Station to lodge a complaint, but the acting SHO Sher Bahadar asked her to reconcile with the Afghan transgender.

