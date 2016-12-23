Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar among projects to be included in CPEC

ISLAMABAD: The Centre and provinces on Thursday evolved consensus for prioritising two development projects and establishment of two industrial parks in each federating unit for inclusion under the $46 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) including Orange Line project, Karachi Circular Railways, Keti Bandar, mass transit system for Quetta and Peshawar.

The federal government has also extended invitations to all chief ministers of provinces for participating in the upcoming 6th Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting between Pakistan and China under the CPEC scheduled to be held on December 29 in Beijing. Just ahead of upcoming JCC meeting, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday chaired a high level meeting participated by Chief Ministers of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, governor KP and representative provincial ministers from Punjab and Sindh and chief secretary Balochistan.

However, sources said the Joint Working Group (JWG) has not yet cleared these provincial nature projects so the upcoming JCC may refer approval of these projects with clearance of JWG. But the top guns at Planning Commission argued that it would be procedural requirement only if Chinese side agreed with these proposals in principle at higher forum of JCC.

The KP government proposed a list of 17 industrial parks in Thursday’s meeting which they were intended to present into upcoming JCC meeting but after debate it was decided that each province would table proposal of two industrial parks at their selected site. KPs Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak argued during the meeting that their province was late starter so more projects should be accommodated into CPEC.

According to official announcement of the Planning Commission after the meeting, consensus was reached between the federal and provincial governments to make CPEC a success for the brighter and prosperous future of the country. The provincial governments have expressed their outright support in a pre-JCC meeting at the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform in Islamabad. The participants agreed to curtail their long list of proposed special economic zones to two priority industrial zones from each province. Further, they agreed to identify two projects in the field of infrastructure and energy sectors to be considered for inclusion under CPEC. Ministers, senior officials and experts from both countries would review progress on the ongoing projects under the CPEC framework at the upcoming JCC meeting. “The federal government wishes to ensure inclusion of all provinces and territories to benefit from the gigantic project of CPEC,” said Ahsan Iqbal while talking to the media after the Planning Commission meeting. KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak and other participants vowed to fully participate in the upcoming important meeting of the JCC scheduled in the next week.

Ahsan Iqbal said that participants of the meeting discussed agenda of the next JCC and deliberated on projects proposed by the federal and provincial governments. “It has been decided that the federal and provincial governments will take up the case of Pakistan jointly and effectively represent on this bilateral forum,” he said.

Ahsan Iqbal maintained that inclusion of new projects in CPEC will open doors for new era of development and as a result the project would get a momentum. KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that this project is not only a game changer for Pakistan but for the whole region. He said the projects to be initiated in Fata would pave a way for prosperity of war affected areas. Pervaiz Khattak while expressing his full support for CPEC said that he along with other chief ministers would fully participate in the forthcoming JCC meeting in China. He further said that his government has provided a priority list of the projects to be included in this mega project.

“We all are united for the completion of this important project in letter and spirit as it provides an agenda for a developed and economically stable Pakistan,” said Hafizur Rehman, Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan.

Minister for Transport Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah said the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) takes full ownership of CPEC as it aims on development across the country. He expressed his gratitude over approval of the two projects for their inclusion in the CPEC framework; Karachi Circular Rail and development of Keti Bandar sea port, proposed by the Sindh government. Allauddin, Minister for Industries Punjab, said his government has proposed different industrial zones to be developed under industry cooperation between Pakistan and China. “We are working to ensure creation of maximum jobs through CPEC projects,” added the provincial minister.

Minister P&D AJK Dr Najeeb Naqi Khan also appreciated the federal government for considering a number of road projects under CPEC for AJK.

Earlier, while apprising the participants, Ahsan Iqbal said CPEC has grabbed attention of the whole world and this multi-billion project is being discussed and lauded at every forum. Meanwhile, many countries are showing their willingness to join this project. “CPEC has created hopes amongst the friends of Pakistan and it terrified the foes,” he added. He urged all the stakeholders to work jointly against those lobbies who are waging campaigns to mislead the masses and make this project controversial.

