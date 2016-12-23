NIH issues advisory after confirmation of three cases of Chikungunya in Karachi

No vaccine or anti-viral can treat the disease; no need to segregate

patients; reduction of vector population and management of symptoms needed

Islamabad

Three of the five suspected cases of Chikungunya fever from Karachi’s Malir area were confirmed positive Thursday by the National Institute of Health (NIH), which has issued a comprehensive advisory for strengthening the level of preparedness for prevention and control of the infection.

Since there is no specific treatment for Chikungunya, and neither any vaccine nor any anti-viral are recommended for prevention and treatment, physicians generally rely on management of its symptoms, which are often mild and unrecognised but sometimes become severe and are characterised by an abrupt onset of fever, which may be accompanied by joint and muscle pain, headache, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and rash.

According to NIH, serious complications of Chikungunya, a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes, are not common, but the disease can be severe, even lethal, in high-risk groups such as older adults, children under one year of age, immune-compromised persons and patients with pre-existing chronic diseases. While there is no need to isolate or segregate the patient, it is important to reduce the vector population in the household.

Chikungunya infection can also occur at any stage of pregnancy and can be transmitted from mother to child during the prenatal period. Occasional cases of gastrointestinal, neurological and cardiac complications have been reported. Most patients recover fully, but in some cases, joint pain may persist for several months or even years.

The NIH advisory recommends taking plenty of rest; drinking fluids to prevent dehydration; taking symptomatic treatment, preferably with Acetaminophen, avoiding aspirin and other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen, naproxen, etc. “If you are taking medicine for another medical condition, talk to your healthcare provider before taking additional medication for CHKV infections,” it adds.

After the bite of an infected mosquito, onset of illness occurs usually between 4 to 8 days (can be 2-12 days). As is true in case of Dengue Fever, the mosquito bites mostly during daylight (especially in early morning and late afternoon) and is easily recognized by the black and white stripes on its body and legs. It breeds in anything that can hold clean water including tyres, coconut shells, flowerpots, storage jars and cooling systems. The mosquito can rest in and around houses, schools and other areas where it is dark, cool and shaded.

Clinical presentation of Chikungunya usually follows three phases namely, acute, sub-acute, and chronic. In the acute phase, the disease is characterised by severe, sometimes persistent, joint pains. The areas around the joints become swollen and painful to touch. This acute phase is severe and incapacitating and lasts for 3-10 days. A patient may be unable to move or walk at this time.

In the sub-acute phase, skin rashes occur in 40-50 per cent of the patients, usually appearing between 2 and 5 days after the onset of fever. Unlike the small, dot-like rash seen in dengue fever, the Chikungunya rashes are big and flat.

The chronic phase can last from weeks to months with accompanying joint pain and rheumatism. Rarely, the effects can last for years.

The advisory calls for monitoring of the population of potential vectors and risk of CHKV circulation in affected areas, and implementation of larval surveillance programmes to limit the breed of the vector.

Several measures can be taken at the household level as well to prevent mosquitos from breeding. The NIH advisory recommends the following measures every week: inspect and clean the interior and exterior of the home and its surrounding areas; drain tanks, barrels, drums and buckets, animal water troughs, water storage vessels, plastic food containers, used coconut shells and air coolers, etc. before refilling; empty air coolers when not in use; change water in flower vases; scrub the insides of vases to remove mosquito eggs; remove water in plant pot plates; and clear fallen leaves and stagnant water in drains/gardens. Moreover, Paper cups and water bottles thrown into drains, sides of roads, vacant lands and other public places can collect rainwater and help mosquitoes breed.

Insecticide spraying by a trained professional is also recommended on a monthly basis. There is a need to promote awareness among population to protect the body from mosquito bites. Steps must also be taken to ensure that women of childbearing age, and particularly pregnant women, have the necessary information to reduce risk of exposure.

Chikungunya occurs in tropical countries and has been reported from Africa, South Asia and South-East Asia. The first case was reported from United Republic of Tanzania in 1952. India, Indonesia, Maldives, Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Thailand have experienced Chikungunya disease outbreaks in the last few decades. Chikungunya fever is caused by Chikungunya Virus (CHKV). The disease shares some clinical signs with dengue, and can be misdiagnosed in areas where dengue is common. However, the CHKV infections are rarely fatal, without significant hemorrhagic manifestations.

0



0







NIH issues advisory after confirmation of three cases of Chikungunya in Karachi was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 23, 2016 and was last updated on December 23, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173823-NIH-issues-advisory-after-confirmation-of-three-cases-of-Chikungunya-in-Karachi/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "NIH issues advisory after confirmation of three cases of Chikungunya in Karachi" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173823-NIH-issues-advisory-after-confirmation-of-three-cases-of-Chikungunya-in-Karachi.