Azam utterly disappointed by loss against Zalmi

Wicket-keeper Batter Azam Khan (L) can be seen with batter Munro during the match. — Facebook/ Islamabad United

LAHORE: Islamabad United’s pinch-hitter Azam Khan was utterly disappointed by the way his side lost to Peshawar Zalmi in a crunch game even after his ruthless hitting had put United in a winning position here at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore on Monday night.

“Definitely I was disappointed,” Azam told a post-match news conference here on Monday night after Zalmi conquered United by eight runs. “I went onto the pitch in crunch time. The average had mounted to around 13 and brought that to 10 per over. I think we should have won the game,” Azam said.

He said that they will learn from what happened against Zalmi. “Obviously, such collapses happen in crunch moments but we will learn quickly and will try not to repeat such mistakes,” Azam said. Set to score 202, United were restricted to 193-9. Azam Khan blasted a 30-ball 75 which featured six sixes and six fours.

He added 108 within no time for the fourth wicket stand with Colin Munro (71) which put the brigade within sight of a win. However, after Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq removed Azam off the last ball of the 18th over it was little known leg-spinner Arif Yaqoob (5-27) who did the damage. He captured four wickets in the 19th over to seal a sensational win for Zalmi.

Earlier, Babar Azam (111*) blasted his second hundred of his PSL career to guide Peshawar Zalmi to 201-5.

Asked what were the expressions when United lost five wickets so quickly, Azam said he cannot express that. “I cannot express that,” he said.

“Our lower order had not been tested. In the previous two games pitch was also tricky. You have to play different cricket but when you have such a huge total on the board then in top four if a batsman scores 80 around then the incoming batsmen’s job is to play small cameos. I am happy because I clicked but am sad because the team lost. I will say good luck for the boys in the matches to come,” he said.

He also scored the fastest fifty of this event which came off just 21 balls. “Had I not got out, it would have been a different story and the game could have ended five or six balls to spare,” Azam said.

“It was a much-needed knock but I am not satisfied with it as I could not finish it. Arif Yaqoob bowled very well, especially in the death overs when spinner is in operation and in crunch moment spinners’ hands also shiver. I knew that Arif would not be brought as long as I was on the crease and they would bowl through Paul Walter,” Azam said. “The ball off which I lost my wicket was in my zone but I could not execute it but the innings was very important for me. I will try to play like this in coming matches and take the team to wins,” he said.

“If you see in the previous game, we played smart cricket also. It does not mean that we attack every ball. In crunch moments you are to play ball by ball and you have to target one or two bowlers,” said Azam.

He lauded Babar Azam for the way he played, especially after he reached his fifty.

“Look I think Babar was on 52 in the 15th over and then he scored 60 which is exceptional and the new shots which he has developed is a great sign for Pakistan’s cricket and for himself as well,” Azam signed off.