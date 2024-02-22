PSB takes notice of AFP’s negligence at Asian Indoor event

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has taken a strong notice of the professional mismanagement by the Athletic Federation of Pakistan (AFP) that deprived top athletes Shajar Abbas and Jaffar Ashraf of competing in the just-concluded 11th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Tehran (Iran).
In a strongly-worded explanation letter written to the AFP, the PSB has sought a detailed answer on the reports emerging where despite the presence of two athletes at the championship they were not allowed to compete in their respective events. The criteria and general laid down rules clearly say that the management or officials accompanying the team will have to confirm entries of the players almost a day before that respective competition. In the case of two Pakistan athletes no prior confirmation was registered, thus leaving them high and dry when it came to their participation in the event. Though no AFP official was available for comments, it is believed that those accompanying the Pakistan team had no knowledge of such practice.
In a letter written to the president AFP, the PSB stated that it has been reported that despite presence of two athletes -- Shajar Abbas and Jaffar Ashraf in Iran -- they could not participate in the subject event.
“This lapse raises serious concerns about the management and responsibility. We understand the importance of ensuring active involvement of our athletes in international competitions, not only for their individual growth and development but also for the promotion of Pakistan’s sporting prowess on the global stage,” the letter said.
ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Nael Qureshi moved into the quarter-finals of the ITF Pakistan Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Junior...
WELLINGTON: Tim David powered Australia to victory over New Zealand from the final ball of a thrilling first T20 on...
LAHORE: Babar Azam on Wednesday became the fastest batsman to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket. Babar Azam...
LAHORE: All eyes are set on the thrilling clash between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators in the 8th match of the...
BENGALURU: For any other player but Novak Djokovic, a below-par Australian Open at the age of 36 would have had...
KARACHI: More than 3700 athletes will be seen in action in the 18th Sindh Games which get underway here from Friday...