LDH Golf event held to raise funds for noble cause

KARACHI: The fourth edition of the Lady Dufferin Hospital Golf tournament here at the Karachi Golf Club on Sunday turned out to be a big success.

This representational image shows a golf stick and ball in a field. — Unsplash/File

A total of 120 golfers competed in the impressive tournament which was hosted by LDH to raise funds in an effort to continue its fight against maternal and newborn mortality in Pakistan.

“This year a record 30 teams featuring 120 players played in our tournament and supported LDH in its campaign to provide high quality health care to marginalised women irrespective of cast color or creed,” said Dr Zeryab Setna, Medical Superintendent of LDH.

Dr Setna expressed his gratitude for the various sponsors and competing golfers for their support to the LDH efforts. The tournament, immaculately organised by Fawzia Naqvi, was played on the popular four-ball Scramble format. After an exciting contest, the quartet comprising Azhar Abbas, Khalid Hussain, Omar Khalid and Saim Shazli won the top honours with a gross score of 58 (-14). The team comprising Brig Qasim Changezi, Major Sharjeel, Farid Ahmed and Hamza Shikoh finished as the runners-up. The event was followed by the well-attended prize distribution and a sumptuous lunch.

Established in 1894 by Lady Harriot Dufferin, the wife of the Viceroy of India at that time, LDH today is a 300 bed hospital providing state of the art healthcare to women.

According to UN, Pakistan faces the highest rate of newborn deaths in the world and one of the highest maternal mortality rates in the region and 80% of these deaths can be prevented.