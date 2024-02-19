Golf-Woods ‘resting and feeling better’ after Genesis withdrawal

CALIFORNIA: Tiger Woods said he was “resting and feeling better” a day after a bout of flu led to his abrupt withdrawal from The Genesis Invitational at Riviera where he was making his first PGA Tour start since last April.
Woods, whose career has been hampered by multiple injury setbacks and dealt with back spasms in Thursday’s first round, withdrew after hitting his tee shot at the seventh hole and at one point while being carted back to the clubhouse buried his face in his hands. “I would like to confirm that I had to withdraw from @thegenesisinv due to illness, which we now know is influenza,” the 15-times major winner wrote on social media on Saturday. “I am resting and feeling better.
