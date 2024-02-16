PCB’s direct communication with PM Office on the cards

A general view of the illuminated Pakistan's Prime Minister office building in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will directly work under the Prime Minister’s Office instead of drawing its connections through the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

‘The News’ has learnt that a summary to this effect has been finalised for the approval of the competent authorities after which the PCB will not be answerable to the ministry anymore. “A summary is being forwarded for the competent authorities’ approval after which the PCB would not be answerable to the ministry any more as it is the Prime Minister’s Office that would directly deal with it,” a source within the ministry said.

Since the approval and restoration of the PCB Constitution 2014, the ministry is the only link between the patron of the Board -- the prime minister -- and the PCB. Any direct link or communication is billed as an unconstitutional act.

In recent times, one of the former secretaries told the PCB officials in a clear term that any direct contact with the PM Office will be considered as an act of constitutional violation.

The ministry never likes any direct communication with the PM office from any of the PCB officials. That is one of the reasons why the Secretary Ministry of the IPC has been included on the PCB Board of Governors to make sure that the Ministry stays updated on the PCB developments. But there is a good chance that PCB BoG’s total strength will get down to nine instead of ten or any official from the PM office would become part of the Board.

‘The News’ has learnt that a campaign had been launched by some former BoG members to keep the ministry out of the PCB affairs. These former members met the incumbents of the Board and suggested the Ministry should not be allowed to act as a bridge between the PCB and PM Offices. They suggested that necessary steps should be taken for the purpose.

In a fresh move, a summary has been prepared under the instructions of the competent authorities where the ministry would be taken out as a link between the Patron and the PM. It is not yet clear as to who would be answerable to National Assembly/Senate or Standing Committees when it comes to seeking information on the working of the PCB.

In all probabilities, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) would be given an extra job to seek information or clarifications as demanded by the members of the Parliament regarding working of the Board or the PCB would be asked to directly deal with the Parliament and Standing Committees.