Clark sets course record at Pebble Beach with superb 60

Wyndham Clark of the United States acknowledges the crowd on the 13th green during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 03, 2024 in Pebble Beach, California. — AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Wyndham Clark, the reigning US Open champion, broke the course record at Pebble Beach on Saturday with his 12-under par third round of 60 at the PGA Tour´s Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Clark leads on 17-under 199 through 54 holes by a stroke from rising Swedish star Ludvig Aberg, who shot 67, with France´s Matthieu Pavon, winner at last week´s Farmers Insurance Open, third on 201 after his 66.

But with rough storms expected on Sunday and early Monday, Clark may sit atop the leaderboard for some time after his outstanding round, which went so close to a rare sub-60 score.

Clark, who had already made two eagles in his round, needed a third on the par-5 18th to finish on 59 but his 26-foot putt stopped just inches short of the hole.

The 30-year-old American, who won twice on the PGA Tour last season, also saw birdie putts on the 16th and 17th both stop just short of the hole.

“I really didn´t think about it until I got to 18 tee box and when I did, I thought oh, my gosh, it would have been really nice to have one of those last two because then I only have to birdie 18,” Clark said.