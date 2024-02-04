Scheffler shares lead at Pebble Beach with Aberg, Detry

SAN FRANCISCO: World number one Scottie Scheffler finished with back-to-back birdies to hold a share of the lead after the second round of the PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday.

American Scottie Scheffler held a share of the lead at Pebble Beach with Belgium's Thomas Detry and Sweden's Ludvig Aberg. — AFP

Scheffler shot a bogey-free, eight-under-par round of 64 to share top spot on the leaderboard at 11-under with Belgian Thomas Detry and Sweden´s Ludvig Aberg. The American sank a 35-footer to make birdie on the par-3 17th and then followed up with an aggressive approach on the par-5 18th.

“Boring is always nice on the card, keeping a clean card is good,” said Scheffler of his avoidance of bogeys on the historic Californian course..