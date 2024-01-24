Asjad wins National Snooker championship

LAHORE: Pakistan’s ace-cueist Asjad Iqbal of National Bank was crowned champion when he conquered Awais Ullah Munir of Punjab 7-6 after a pulsating six-hour battle in the final of the NBP 48th National Snooker Championship at the NBP Sports Complex Karachi snooker arena on Tuesday.
“Thanks God, I got the title eventually,” Asjad told ‘The News’ after the marathon contest.
“I had won all other titles but not this one and today I am very happy that I have won it too,” he said.
“The opponent was tough and I would say that there was nothing big from me but Allah was very kind who bestowed this mercy on me,” Asjad said. “You know the winner of this event features in the Asian Championship and World Championship and pressure was there but the things went well in the end,” Asjad said.
Both cueists showed their best skills and offered tough time to each other in front of a sizeable crowd.
Asjad did not take a good start. He lost the first frame 5-80. However, he recovered from and fired a 72 break to win the second frame 99-14. He went on to win the next two frames to secure a 3-1 lead. Awais, at this stage, showed great discipline, put in what he had and took 5-3 lead by securing victories in the next four frames with 69-18, 64-42, 75-55 and 55-42 margins. But Asjad, having ample international experience, again made a stunning fightback. He won the next three frames 67-0, 71-21 and 77-18 to take 6-5 lead. However, Awais bounced back as he fired a 92 break in the next frame which he won 92-48 to bring 6-6 parity. In the 13th and final frame, experience made the difference as Asjad crafted a 55-40 win to seal the fate of the final. The frames score was 5-80(61), 99-14(72), 64-45, 64-08, 18-69, 42-64, 55-75, 42-55, 67-0(63), 71-21, 77-18, 48-92(92), 55-40.
NBP Senior Vice President Abdul Wahid Sethi handed over trophy and a purse of Rs200,000 to the winner while Awais was presented a trophy and a cheque of Rs100,000. Babar Masih got richer by Rs25,000 for firing a break of 142, the highest one of the tournament.
