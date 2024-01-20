Zubair makes hole-in-one in RDH Memorial Golf

KARACHI: Ahmed Baig maintained his lead in the 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament but it was KGC’s Muhammad Zubair who stole the limelight in the second round of the event here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.
While title favourite Ahmed followed is opening round score of 66 with one-under-par 71, Zubair carded an impressive round of four-under-par 66 to take the second spot on the leader-board jointly with Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir. Ahmed has a 36-hole aggregate of 137 (-5) while Zubair and Munir are two shots behind at 139. The quartet of defending champion Waheed Baloch, Dilshad Ali, Muhammad Alam and Akber Mahroze are in joint fourth place at 142.
The highlight of the second round of the championship was a hole-in-one by PAF’s Zubair Hussain. He aced the par-3 7th hole on the Red course, hitting a five iron from 210 yards. He gets a brand new car for his feat. The event concludes on Sunday.
ADELAIDE: Australian Josh Hazlewood produced an inspired spell of seam bowling as Australia crushed the West Indies by...
ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Rizwan , the lone fighter for Pakistan in the batting line-up against New Zealand in the fourth...
LAHORE: In a nail-biting encounter, the Pakistan Hockey team showcased remarkable resilience, securing a crucial 3-3...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team head coach was in upbeat mood ahead of the Olympic Qualifying round semi-final against...
LAHORE: Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan U19 cricket team, is setting his sights on leading his squad to victory...
MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic was back to his ominous best on Friday with a straight-sets romp into the Australian Open...