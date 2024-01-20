Zubair makes hole-in-one in RDH Memorial Golf

KARACHI: Ahmed Baig maintained his lead in the 13th Rashid D. Habib Memorial Golf Tournament but it was KGC’s Muhammad Zubair who stole the limelight in the second round of the event here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.

Karachi Golf Club entrance can be seen in this imager. — Facebook/Karachi Golf Club

While title favourite Ahmed followed is opening round score of 66 with one-under-par 71, Zubair carded an impressive round of four-under-par 66 to take the second spot on the leader-board jointly with Rawalpindi’s Muhammad Munir. Ahmed has a 36-hole aggregate of 137 (-5) while Zubair and Munir are two shots behind at 139. The quartet of defending champion Waheed Baloch, Dilshad Ali, Muhammad Alam and Akber Mahroze are in joint fourth place at 142.

The highlight of the second round of the championship was a hole-in-one by PAF’s Zubair Hussain. He aced the par-3 7th hole on the Red course, hitting a five iron from 210 yards. He gets a brand new car for his feat. The event concludes on Sunday.