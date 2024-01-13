Multan Sultans chief excited about home games

LAHORE: Owner and chief executive of Multan Sultans Ali Tareen is happy that his side will play its home games in front of its own fans.

“I am extremely delighted that Multan Sultans will be playing their all home games in front of their own fans in Multan. Whenever Multan Sultans play at the Multan Cricket Stadium, the stadium oozes with passion and love and the atmosphere there is second to none. That same passion, love, and enthusiasm of the people of Multan will be palpable in the weeklong cricket festival in the city and it will make for the perfect beginning for the HBL PSL 9,” Ali Tareen said.

Owner and chief executive of Multan Sultans Ali Tareen. — Facebook/AliKhanTareenOfficial

Mohammad Rizwan-captained team will host all HBL PSL sides from February 18 till 25 at the picturesque Multan Cricket Stadium.

“We had back and forth discussions with the PCB about the possibility of playing all our home games in Multan because our fans deserve nothing less than that and I am thankful to the decision-makers at the PCB for awarding the MCS, which is one of the most scenic stadiums in the world, all of our home games,” he added. “We have a brilliant record at the MCS and I am sure that the team that we have put together will bring smiles on the faces of the thousands of Sultans.”