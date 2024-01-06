Huzaifa reaches British Junior Open under-13 quarterfinals

KARACHI: Huzaifa Shahid reached the quarterfinals in under-13 category as all other Pakistani players lost in the British Junior Open in England on Friday.
Huzaifa defeated Whit Robertson from the US 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 in the third round. Now he is drawn against Egypt’s Hassan Abdelgalil in the quarters. In the under-11 category, top seed Harman Ali was overpowered by Egypt’s Tameem Mostafa 11-3, 10-12, 8-11, 9-11 in the quarterfinals. Now, he is drawn against Cameron Stait from the US in the 5/8 playoffs. In the under-13 category, Sohail Adnan was defeated by top seed Malek Helmy from Egypt 4-11, 6-11, 6-11 in the quarterfinals.
In the under-15 category, Nauman Khan was stunned by England’s George Griffiths 5-11, 5-11, 4-11 in the quarterfinals while Shah Zeb was defeated by England’s Mohamed Abaza 4-11, 11-8, 10-12, 8-11 in the third round.
