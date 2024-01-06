Hasnain wins National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship

LAHORE: Mohammad Hasnain of Sindh was crowned champion when he defeated Aleem Owis of Punjab in the final of the 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship which concluded here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Friday.

Hasnain had a firm grip on the decider as he romped to a 4-1 victory. He is now a deserving cueist for the Under-17 World Championship to be held this year.

This representational image shows a person taking a shot on a snooker table. — Pexels

Hasnain took a bright start when he won the first frame 90-7. However Owis fought back smartly and levelled the score by winning the second frame 49-17. But it did not deter Hasnain as he went on to win the next three frames on the trot with 93.4, 56-13 and 47-34 margin to seal a fantastic win. “Thanks God! It was an easy sail for me and I am very happy with the achievement,” Hasnain told The News after his win.

Hasnain, who lives in Karachi, won his first title at the national level. Before this he also remained two time champion of the Sindh Under-17 event.

He had lost in the quarter-finals of the 1st National Under-17 Championship. “My first goal is to become the senior national champion,” said Hasnain, who is the only individual of his family who is playing snooker.

Earlier, in the semi-finals, Aleem Owis defeated Mohammad Anis of KP 4-2 with the frames score being 47-85, 46-35, 61-52, 49-51, 57-42, 47-46 while Hasnain defeated Mohammad Sahil of Sindh 4-3 with the frame score of 11-62, 3-67, 65-45, 13-79 (50), 63-48, 78-28, 62-20.

Hasnain was 3-1 down at one stage but recovered to win the showdown. In the event 15 top cueists from the four provinces and Islamabad took part. The event was organised by the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Association (PBSA).

On Saturday (today) the 14th Under-21 National Junior Snooker Championship will begin here at the same venue. In this event, 16 top players from four provinces and Islamabad will be showcasing their talent. These cueists have been clubbed in four different groups with the top two from each pool qualifying for the quarter-finals.