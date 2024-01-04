AITA starts submitting visa documents with Pakistan High Commission

ISLAMABAD: The Indian tennis team is all set to tour Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group I tie against Pakistan as the All Indian Tennis Association (AITA) has started submitting visa papers of the touring squad with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

A well-informed source has told ‘The News’ that following the recent reminders from the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the AITA has started submitting visa papers.

Indian flag futters in this image. — AFP/File

“We have received a fresh communication from the AITA that they have started submitting contingent’s visa papers with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and hopefully would complete the process by December 6,” a PTF official, when contacted, said.

Only a couple of days back, the PTF sent a letter to AITA to submit required documents for visa purposes at the earliest for the Davis Cup Group I tie to be held on February 3-4 in Islamabad.

“It is very encouraging news that the AITA has started submitting the required documents with the High Commission in New Delhi which means that the Indian tennis authorities have finally decided to take up the trip to Pakistan for the important Davis Cup tie,” the official said.

‘The News’ has also learnt that the AITA has requested for one change in the line-up. World No 616 ranked player SD Prajwal Dev has been inducted in the team in place of Digvijay Partab Singh.

“Yes, the change has been requested by the AITA as the passport copies of the replaced player were received by the PTF on Wednesday. There could be some more addition to the 17-member squad list that is already with the PTF,” he said.

Meanwhile, the PTF has also dispatched the leading hotel’s rates to the AITA where the team plans to stay for around a week in Islamabad.

“We have shared the concessional rates of a leading hotel in Islamabad where the AITA plans to stay during their forthcoming trip to Pakistan,” the official said.

India earlier lost the claim internationally to shift the tie to a neutral venue where they earlier played in 2019. The ITF Davis Cup Committee’s (DCC) has directed India to play February 2024 tie in Islamabad according to the finalised schedule.