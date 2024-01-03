Teenager Amir upsets Haziq in Fed Cup Tennis

A representational image of a person preparing to take a shot during a tennis match. — Pexels

ISLAMABAD: Thirteen-year-old Amir Mazari Tuesday surprised Haziq Aasim in the first round of the men’s singles event of the 36th Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships here at SDA/PTF Tennis Complex.

Amir won 6-2, 7-5 to move into the second round. Under-18 champion Ahmad Nael Qureshi stunned seventh seed Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 7-5.

In the first set, Nael built up the winning lead 4-1 by breaking 3rd and 5th game of Abdullah Adnan. Both players exhibited excellent game of tennis. Abdullah broke back the 6th and 8th game of Nael and reduced the lead 4-5. At this point Nael played aggressively to hold the game, winning the first set 6-4.

Nael in the second set again played brilliantly and broke clear at 4-2. In the 8th game, both the players played aggressive tennis with Abdullah levelling the match 4-4. Nael showed his supremacy by hitting excellent down the lines and cross court shots to break the 11th game to build up the lead 6-5 and by holding the 12th game finished the match, winning the match at 7-5.

Men’s singles 1st round: Muhammad Shoaib bt Hamza Aasim 6-3, 6-0; Amir Mazari bt Haziq Aasim 6-2, 7-5; Hamza Roman bt Azeem Khan 6-0, 6-1; Yousaf Khalil bt Kashan Tariq 6-1, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Jibran-ul-Haq 6-2, 6-1; Salaar Khan bt Kamran Maqbool 6-4, 6-4; Shahzad Khan bt Mustansir Ali 6-1, 6-1; Barkatullah bt Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-2; Mudassar Murtaza bt Hamza Hussain 6-3, 6-3; Sami Zeb Khan bt M.Waqas Malik 6-1, 6-4; Huzaima Abdul Rehman w/o Nofil Kaleem; Muhammad Abid bt Hamid Israr 6-2, 6-2; Ahmad Nael Qureshi bt Abdullah Adnan 6-4, 7-5; Saqib Hayat bt Talha Khan 5-7, 6-4, 6-4; Zaryab Khan bt Talha Khan 6-0, 6-2; Aqeel Khan bt Huzaifa Khan 6-1, 6-2.