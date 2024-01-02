PTF asks AITA to submit visa documents with High Commission

ISLAMABAD: All India Tennis Association (AITA) has been asked to submit required documents for visa purpose with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to get timely visas for the squad’s visit to Pakistan for the Davis Cup Group I tie to be held on February 3-4 in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has written a letter to the AITA for submission of all the required documents with the Pakistan High Commission for the processing purpose as any delay would complicate timely issuance of visas for India team’s visit to Pakistan.

An Indian tennis player takes a shot on October 21, 2023. — Facebook/All India Tennis Association

“Yes, we have written a letter to AITA on Monday for submission of required documents with the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as any delay would result in unnecessary complications,” a PTF official told ‘The News’.

Just a couple of days after failing to get reprieve from the Independent Sports Tribunal, the AITA was quick to share touring squad names for the important Group-I Davis Cup tie against Pakistan. However, despite sharing squad’s names with the PTF, the AITA has yet to submit documents with the Consulate in New Delhi.

“We have already forwarded request to the Pakistan Consulate in New Delhi but we have been told that the AITA has yet to submit documents for visa purposes. We have communicated to AITA to submit these documents at the earliest so that the required permission should be granted to the tennis team for their forthcoming trip to Pakistan. When it comes to India-Pakistan visa formalities, there are standing orders that documents should be submitted with the respective High Commission almost six weeks prior to the team’s departure. The AITA has not done that,” the official said.

When questioned as to whether the PTF has written a letter to ITF, the official said it was pertinent to first ask the concerned federation about the reasons of unnecessary delay before moving the ITF.

“Initially we have communicated to the ITF to instruct the AITA to submit the documents at the earliest. Now we have directly written a letter to AITA and will wait for their answer before moving back to ITF,” he said.

The AITA has recently forwarded names of touring party for the tie. The players include Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha, Digvijay Pratap Singh while the officials are Rohit Rajpal (captain), Zeeshan Ali (Coach), Ashutosh Singh (coach). Anand Kumar. Debashish Das (official), Dr Anil Jain (President) and his wife Mrs Vandana Jain. Anil Dhupar, Sunder lyer, Sunil Yajaman (officials). The PTF has also been intimated that there might be some extra officials willing to tour Pakistan for the tie.