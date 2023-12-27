Changes in coaching staff for NZ tour likely

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make changes to the coaching staff for the New Zealand tour. Sources suggest that batting coach Adam Hollioake and high-performance coach Simon Grant Helmut are likely to be relieved of their duties, with no extension to their contracts.

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez bats during the second ODI between New Zealand at Saxton Oval in Nelson. — AFP/File

Mohammad Hafeez, will assume the responsibilities of a batting coach. Hafeez, in his capacity as Director Cricket Team, will also focus on addressing technical challenges faced by the batters.