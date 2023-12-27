Changes in coaching staff for NZ tour likely

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to make changes to the coaching staff for the New Zealand tour. Sources suggest that batting coach Adam Hollioake and high-performance coach Simon Grant Helmut are likely to be relieved of their duties, with no extension to their contracts.
Mohammad Hafeez, will assume the responsibilities of a batting coach. Hafeez, in his capacity as Director Cricket Team, will also focus on addressing technical challenges faced by the batters.
